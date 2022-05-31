Final Jacksonville Community Engagement Meeting to Reveal Complied Housing Data from Recent Surveys Wednesday

The last in a series of community engagement meetings for the eventual development of a comprehensive plan for the City of Jacksonville will be next week.

The city’s current comprehensive plan is now twenty years old and Community Development Director for the City of Jacksonville Brian Nyberg says every box from the first plan has been checked, so the city has embarked on a project to set goals for the next twenty years.

Nyberg says after more than a year of gathering data, a lot of new information will be available at the final meeting. “This will be our third and final community meeting that is open to the public. Basically, the first two were open for public opinion and ideas moving forward with our housing needs. IDHA has put together most of that data that we have had with the community needs survey and the housing stock survey and the different stakeholder meetings that we have had over, actually, it has been at least a year. And the different meetings we’ve had with the Illinois Housing Authority.

So this will be the last community meeting and basically, it will reveal a lot of the data that has been put together from the meetings that we’ve had and the housing stock and all the different surveys that we’ve had. So there is a lot of data that will go into this report and then this report will be used as a part of our comprehensive plan for the housing stock and what we need with our housing moving forward.”

Nyberg says the housing aspect will only be a part of the city’s new comprehensive plan which will include a lot of information on the direction the city wants to move to in a myriad of ways.

The final community engagement meeting will be held next Wednesday, June 1st at 2:00 pm at the Jacksonville Convention and Visitors Bureau office located at 310 East State Street just across from the Jacksonville Area Museum.