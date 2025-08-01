Final Main Street Summer concert Tonight

By Gary Scott on July 31, 2025 at 10:44pm

The Jacksonville Main Street concert series ends tonight on the square with a tribute band out of Detroit.

The Detroit Doors feature music from the Doors.

The performance is set to run from 6 to 9 PM.

Judy Tighe of Main Street likes the extra hour used in conjunction with Jacksonville’s bicentennial celebration. She says it has been received well, especially for those who can’t get downtown by 6. And, Tighe says the extra hour gives her staff flexibility when rain delays the performance.

There was just one concert that had to be moved, and it was taken to the Morgan County Fairgrounds.

She says the extra hour will be discussed for next year, but reminds all that an extra hour involves more money.

The food truck starts service tonight at 5.