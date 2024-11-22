Final Pair Accused in a Violent Roodhouse Drug Deal Receive Dispositions in Greene Co. Court

The final pair in a group of people arrested by Greene County authorities in February accused of a drug deal turned violent in Roodhouse had their day in court on Thursday.

54-year old Sherri K. Sprague of Roodhouse pleaded guilty to Class 1 felony possession of methamphetamine between 15-100. Sprague’s husband, 51-year old Robert K. Sprague also of Roodhouse had all charges against him dismissed.

The Spragues along with 32-year old Corey M. Hardwick and 50-year old Sandra M. Hardwick were arrested by Greene County authorities in February and charged with mob action and methamphetamine possession charges.

According to a report by the Roodhouse Police, on December 13th the police department was contacted by a female victim regarding an alleged battery that took place in a shed located on Washington Street in Roodhouse. According to the report, the victim told police that they were shown a bag of methamphetamine by one of the suspects and, at some point, a physical altercation between multiple suspects occurred. Everyone inside the shed is said to have known each other, and it is believed that the female victim did not know that she was going to be attacked. The victim is said to have sustained non-life threatening injuries in the incident.

The Hardwicks received probation sentences in April for their roles in the incident.

Sherri Sprague was sentenced yesterday by Greene County Circuit Judge Zachary Schmidt to 4 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 2 years of mandatory supervised release, and ordered to pay court costs.