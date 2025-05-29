Final Two Men Indicted on Pike Sex Exploitation Case

By Gary Scott on May 29, 2025 at 5:46am

The final two men in a trio indicted by federal authorities for sexual exploitation of a juvenile in September of 2021 have been sentenced to federal prison.

37-year-old Anthony Westemeyer of Nebo was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison, a 5-year term of Supervised Release, ordered to pay over $1,900 in restitution and a $300 special assessment on April 9. Westemeyer and a juvenile’s arrest by Pike County authorities in May of 2021 at a residence in the 600 block of Bridge Street in Nebo spurred a further investigation into alleged drug and illegal sexual activity.

The initial federal indictment indicated that Westemeyer, 59-year-old Michael Wallace of Nebo and 42-

year-old Bobby Warner of Decatur coerced a minor into sexually explicit conduct and recorded the acts between May 4th and May 12th of 2021 on three separate occasions.

Wallace pleaded guilty to charges in a superseding indictment filed by federal prosecutors in November 2024 in exchange for having the child exploitation charges dismissed. He was then sentenced to 7 years in prison in March

Warner was the last of the three men to be sentenced two weeks ago. Judge Colleen R. Lawless sentenced Warner to 15 years in federal prison, 7 years of mandatory supervised release, ordered payment of over $1,900 in restitution and a $100 special assessment.

Agencies participating in the investigation included U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations, the Illinois Attorney General’s Office, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, and the Pike County State’s Attorney’s Office.