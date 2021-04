By Gary Scott on April 19, 2021 at 6:54am

Pairings are set for the final weekend of Western Illinois Valley Conference football next weekend.

Greenfield-Northwestern hosts Camp Point for the overall title Friday night.

West Central will go to Brown County Friday night in the battle of 2nd place teams.

Mendon Unity will hosts Carrollton, and Triopia goes to Calhoun for a 7 PM game Friday.

Routt will be on the road at North Greene at 2 Saturday afternoon.

Beardstown will host Pleasant Hill at 1 Saturday.