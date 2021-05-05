Find Flat Lincoln in Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Area Convention & Visitor’s Bureau wants you to find Flat Lincoln this week. The search for Flat Lincoln is a contest in conjunction with the Abraham Lincoln Heritage Area to celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week in Jacksonville.

Executive Director of the Bureau Brittany Henry says it’s a fun contest for the entire family: “We have partnered with the Looking for Lincoln National Heritage Area out of Springfield, and they have developed a large, 6-foot ‘Flat Lincoln.’ It’s very similar to your ‘Flat Stanley’ that you see in a lot of schools. We have a ‘Flat Lincoln’ now. You can come into our office, Blessings On State Bed & Breakfast, and The Hampton Inn and grab your game sheet for ‘Flat Lincoln.’ We’ve got 5 stops throughout Jacksonville. You have to pick out the clues, and figure out where these ‘Flat Lincolns’ are. After you write in your answers, you bring it back to one of those locations I have mentioned, and we’ve got prizes for adults and kids. It’s a game that is fun for everyone.”

The five cardboard Lincoln’s are hidden about town with a special two-digit code. Read the clue, find all 5 Flat Lincolns, write down the code in the circle, and claim your prize at the Convention and Visitors Bureau, Blessings on State Bed and Breakfast or The Hampton Inn. Henry says be sure to document your journey with photos on your social media accounts using the #JacksonvilleIL hashtag.

For more information about the contest or to download a game sheet, visit jacksonvilleil.org.