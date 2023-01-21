Findley Appointed to FOID Review Board

By Jeremy Coumbes on January 21, 2023 at 11:32am

A Cass County resident with ties to Jacksonville has been appointed to a state board.

Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Friday, Craig J. Findley has been appointed to serve as a Member of the Firearm Owner’s Identification Card Review Board.

Findley, a former State Representative, most recently served as the Chair of the Illinois Prisoner Review Board, leading the Board as the Chief Executive and Administrative Officer until the end of his term on January 15th.

Prior to his service on the Board, Findley was President of Findley Associates, Inc,

providing consulting, media relations and lobbying services, with an emphasis on

child welfare. He also served the State of Illinois with leadership roles in the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Findley is a proud member of his community, a former Board Member of the Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra, and past Trustee of the Lincoln Land Community College.