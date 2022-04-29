Finlaw Murder Conviction Sentencing Pushed to June

By Benjamin Cox on April 29, 2022 at 5:39pm

A Meredosia man convicted of first degree murder in January will have to wait until June to hear his sentence.

22 year old Dustin A. Finlaw was in court today for a status hearing on his sentencing in the first degree murder of Robert Utter of Rushville that occurred four years ago in Meredosia.

Recently, re-appointed defense counsel, Morgan County Public Defender Tom Piper told visiting Judge Jack Davis III that Springfield psychiatrist Dr. Terry Killian has been enlisted as a witness for the sentencing hearing.

Killian has asked to review the DVDs show in court during Finlaw’s trial that depicted his questioning before members of the Illinois State Police and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department.

Piper also indicated that he may call additional witnesses for testimony prior to the sentencing.

Judge Davis set the next hearing in the case for June 3rd at 10AM.