Fire Claims a Local Man’s Life

By Gary Scott on January 30, 2026 at 5:48am

A Jacksonville man died in a house fire about 6 last night on West Walnut.

No name has been released pending the notification of next of kin. We do know the man was 66 years old.

The house address is 842 West Walnut.

Firefighters say the fire damage was limited because of a lack of oxygen to drive the fire, but there was smoke damage throughout the home.

It appears the fire started in the living room area. It is not considered suspicious. Police and the state fire marshall’s office are investigating.