By Benjamin Cox on November 24, 2022 at 7:42am

Multiple fire departments in the surrounding area responded to a structure fire in rural Meredosia on Wednesday night.

Reports of a structure fire were called in for multiple departments at 7:25PM Wednesday night for a residence located at 523 Spunky Ridge Road in rural Meredosia.

Little details are known at this time.

This is a developing story.