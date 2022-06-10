Fire Consumes Home Outside of Merritt

The Winchester and Chapin Fire Departments responded to a house fire yesterday afternoon outside of Merritt in rural Scott County.

Winchester Fire Chief Freddie Andrews says the initial call came in at approximately 3:20PM to a two-story home at 1248 McGlasson Road, approximately ¾ of a mile north of Merritt.

According to Andrews, the fire started in the home’s southeast bedroom where it is believed that a plug-in strip overheated and caught fire. Andrews says that the cause is still unofficial as they continue to investigate, but he doesn’t believe it to be suspicious in nature.

Andrews says all occupants of the home including pets made it out of the house without injuries. Andrews says that Winchester and Chapin firefighters remained on scene for overhaul efforts for approximately 3 ½ hours. Both Winchester and Chapin had to tank in water to the location, as Andrews says that there are no fire hydrants in the area.

Andrews says that his department has contacted the local Red Cross on behalf of the family to provide housing and aid efforts. Andrews says that the house is not a total loss and could be rebuilt but the home’s contents were all severely damaged by smoke and water.