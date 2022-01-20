Fire Damages Exterior of Jacksonville Home

No one was injured when a fire broke out next to a home in Jacksonville this afternoon.

At approximately 2:00 pm, Jacksonville Fire Department personnel responded to a call of a fire on the outside of a home located at 319 North Westgate.

The fire appeared to have started in or near a trashcan next to the house. Fire Department Chief Doug Sills says the fire did penetrate the outer layer of the home. Firefighters could be seen removing siding from the side of the home to ensure it had not spread further.

Jacksonville Fire Department personnel cleared the scene at approximately 2:55 pm. No estimate of damage was available as of press time.