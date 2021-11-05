Fire Department Called To Assist in Apprehending Domestic Battery Suspect

The Pittsfield Fire Department had to be called in for assistance in apprehending a wanted man this week.

Just before 1 a.m. Monday, November 1st, Pittsifled Police were called to the 700 block of West Fayette Street for a report of a domestic disturbance. According to a release by the Pittsfield Police Department overnight, during the investigation early Monday, probable cause was found to arrest Anthony Piper, no age given, for the offense of domestic battery.

According to the report, Piper had fled from the scene before officers arrived. Pittsfield Police were called to the residence a second time just after 4:00 am on a report that Piper had returned and was trying to gain entry, however, he again fled before officers arrived.

At approximately 6:00 Monday evening, officers responded to another residence in the 300 block of East Fayette to attempt to locate Piper. According to the report, the Pittsfield Fire Department was called in during the investigation to assist.

Fire Department personnel utilized a thermal camera to locate Piper who was hiding in the ceiling. After refusing to comply with officers, fire department personnel then removed a portion of the ceiling before Piper then surrendered.

Piper was taken into custody without further incident and transported to the Pike County Jail. Additional charges are pending in the case.