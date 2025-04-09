Fire Destroys House East of Roodhouse

By Gary Scott on April 9, 2025 at 5:41am

A Greene County couple lost their home to a fire between 9 and 9:30 Monday night near Roodhouse.

The couple, Thomas and Karen Meehan, escaped unharmed.

The fire occurred at the home east of Roodhouse.

Fire departments from Roodhouse, White Hall, Greenfield and Carrollton responded shortly before 9:30. Greene County EMS also responded.

Reports indicate the house was fully involved when firemen arrived. The house was determined to be a total loss.

Captain Brian Dossett of the Roodhouse fire department says the fire began in the chimney and spread to the attic in minutes.

The state fire marshall’s office has been called in to investigate, but it’s believed that debris in the chimney igniting is the likely start of the fire. No exact cause has been determined yet.

