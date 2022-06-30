Fire Destroys Machine Shed Near Waverly

No one was injured when a machine shed caught fire in southeastern Morgan County this morning.

The Waverly Fire Department responded to a call of a fire in a post-frame structure in the 3200 block of German Road at approximately 7:45 am.

Waverly Fire Department Chief Jason Shumaker says the cause of the fire that gutted the shed is undetermined at this time.

“We got here and there was heavy smoke showing. With the metal structure itself, you could see some flames through windows and what had progressed through the sides of the doors.

We did an initial attack and got it knocked down and waited for further assistance with water and until we could get some foam and stuff hooked up to knock down the fuels and stuff coming from the tractors inside.”

A pick-up truck parked next to the shed was also severely damaged by the fire. Chief Shumaker says the shed and all of the contents are a total loss. The Waverly Fire Department was assisted by Waverly EMS and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Fire department officials were on scene until approximately 10:00 am.