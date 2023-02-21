Fire Destroys Rural Waverly Storage Building

No one was injured after fire swept through a storage building in rural Waverly Monday afternoon. The Wavery Fire Department was called to the scene of a structure fire at 190 Union Road at 1:11 pm.

According to Waverly Fire Chief Jason Shumaker, when the first fire apparatus arrived on scene they found there were actually two structures involved.

Shumaker says the owners were home at the time and did not discover the initial fire until a welding torch tank inside the building ruptured. The initial shed was fully involved with fire when crews arrived and was deemed a total loss along with all contents.

The fire had also reached a second structure, which firefighters were able to contain and extinguish in a closet area first before focusing on the remainder of the first building.

Chief Shumaker says crews had the fire under control by 3:00 pm and cleared the scene 30 minutes later. Damages were estimated at approximately $75,000 which includes both contents and structures.

The Waverly Fire Department was assisted on scene by members of the Franklin Fire Dept, Scottville Modesto Fire Protection, and Alexander Fire Department with Murrayville and Woodson Fire Dept on standby.