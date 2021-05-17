Fire In Beardstown Consumes Downtown Apartment Building

Three firefighters were injured after a large fire consumed an apartment building in Beardstown overnight.

At approximately 8:38PM Cass County 9-1-1 began receiving multiple calls of a fire at 601 East Fourth Street in Beardstown. Flames and heavy black smoke could be seen coming from the roof and upper floors of the building by eyewitnesses. The Beardstown Fire Department immediately called for mutual aid from surrounding fire departments to assist in containment of the blaze. The building is formerly known as the Beardstown Hotel.

Portions of the rear wall and the upper floors collapsed during the firefight, injuring 3 firefighters, who were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Unconfirmed reports say that Beardstown Fire Chief Brian Becker is one of the injured. Beardstown Firefighters told reporters at the scene that one person was taken out of the building by firefighters through a second floor window. No deaths have been reported. One occupant was said to have been inside at the time of the fire.













Photos Courtesy of Jeremy Coumbes, Reader Submission, and the Central IL Fire Society Facebook Page.

The fire was eventually contained at approximately 11:42 last night, but firefighters say they will be on scene until midday today investigating and putting out hotspots. The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshall has been called in to assist in the investigation.

Firefighters and first responders from the following agencies assisted at the scene: Beardstown Fire Department, Arenzville Fire Department, Jacksonville Fire Department, Rushville Fire Department, Virginia Fire Department, South Jacksonville Fire Department, Mt. Sterling Fire Department, Meredosia Fire Department, Beardstown Ambulance Service, Schuyler County Ambulance Service, LifeStar Ambulance Service, Menard County Ambulance Service, Schuyler County Rescue Squad, Beardstown Police Department, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, and the Illinois State Police.