Fire on West State

By Gary Scott on June 20, 2025 at 5:38am

A fire at a home on West State early yesterday afternoon caused extensive damage to a bedroom at the home.

Firemen say the fire occurred at the home of Cathy Hullman at 1019 West State.

Firemen were called to the home shortly before 1, and remained on the scene for about 2 and a half hours.

Hullman and a 4 year old grandson were home, but were not injured. Two cats died in the fire.

Firefighters believe the fire was accidentally started in the bedroom. Fire damage was confined to the bedroom and an outside wall.

Utilities were shut off, and the Red Cross was contacted to help the family.

Damage was estimated at $25-thousand to the bedroom, and $10- to $20-thousand for the content