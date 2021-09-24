Fire Prevention Month Open House Returns in October

By Jeremy Coumbes on September 24, 2021 at 9:29am

An annual open house event is returning to the west side of Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Fire Department announced today the Fire Prevention Month Open House will return the first Saturday in October.

The open house will take place at the Jacksonville Fire Department Sub-Station on West Lafayette on October 2nd from 11 am to 2 pm.

Officials say there will be several fun fire safety activities for kids including the fire safety house, tours of the station and fire apparatus truck, kids firefighter combat challenge course, and the dalmatian funhouse.

Fire Department personnel will be on hand to answer questions and distribute safety materials. Officials say the day will end with a live fire room demonstration to emphasize the importance of having smoke detectors and a home escape plan in place.

For more information about the Fire Prevention Month Open House, contact the Jacksonville Fire Department at 217-479-4656.