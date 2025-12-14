Fire Protection District in Village

By Gary Scott on December 14, 2025 at 6:45am

South Jacksonville officials go to the Morgan County courthouse to make an argument that a fire protection district for the village and the surrounding area.

The hearing before Judge Chris Reif begins at 10 this morning. Judge Reif will consider the number of signatures supporting the referendum, before hearing any objections and deciding if the referendum should appear on the ballot next year.

South Jacksonville Fire Chief Rich Evans junior knows new taxes aren’t popular.

But, he says the fire protection district will provide a more stable income stream.

Chief Evans says money generated by the tax would pay for older equipment, and help hire part time staff.