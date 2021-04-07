Fire Protection Districts Draw Split Decision in Morgan, Murrayville and Meredosia Proposals Approved

By Jeremy Coumbes on April 7, 2021 at 8:41am

Several propositions were decided in Morgan County in yesterdays consolidated election.

It was a tale of two fire protection districts in county elections last night.

Morgan County voters gave a resounding no to the proposed Jacksonville Fire Protection District with 234 no votes to 123 votes in favor.

While precincts in both Morgan and Cass County that fell into the proposed Ashland Fire Protection District overwhelmingly approved the formation of that district 202 to just 77 against.

Meredosia voters passed a tax levee of 16.6 cents on the dollar for the building and repair of levees for the protection of the Village.

And retail alcohol sales were soundly approved in the Village of Murrayville with 109 votes for and just 32 against.