Fire Takes Out Home in Barry

A passerby alerted the Barry Fire Department to a house fire this morning.

WGEM reports that a home at 1173 Bainbridge Street in Barry was on fire and called in by a pedestrian at 7AM this morning. No one but two dogs were home at the time of the fire. The homeowner’s family members were able to get to the home in time to let the dogs out of the house.

Barry Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Devin Conkright told WGEM that they believe the fire to be electrical in nature and the origin of the fire was believed to have started in the attic of the home. The fire was suppressed by 11AM. No injuries were reported.

Local efforts are underway to collect money for the homeowner for new lodging and to replace belongings. A Facebook fundraiser can be found at this link. The investigation into the fire remains ongoing.