Fire Totals Home in Barrow on Tuesday

The Roodhouse, White Hall, and Winchester Fire Departments responded to a single-story structure fire in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

Roodhouse Fire Chief Terry Hopkins says that initial calls for a structure fire came in just after midnight Tuesday to 1508 Northeast 160th Avenue just inside the limits of Barrow Township, west of Roodhouse.

Hopkins says the structure was fully involved upon arrival: “It was an occupied residence. We got in and got out. Nobody was hurt. By the time we arrived, it was fully involved and was pretty much a total loss. We did get mutual aid from White Hall for water, because the water line out there is pretty minimal; and Winchester – we had them bring tankers of water for us, too.”

Hopkins says the lone occupant made re-entry to the home to attempt to gather some belongings, and he’s unsure if the occupant was able to save very much as the structure was deemed a total loss.

Hopkins says they believe the origin of the fire began in the kitchen: “We are assuming and we’re pretty sure we know this that the occupant had a fryer on. I think they left it unattended for a little too long.”

Hopkins says there were no injuries to anyone at the scene. Fire crews cleared the scene shortly after 3:30AM on Tuesday.