Farmers are on pins and needles, anxious to begin the harvest but wary of the threat of quick spreading fires.

Morgan County emergency services director Phil McCarty understands their concerns.

There’s been no fire ban ordered yet. But, McCarty says you don’t need much of an imagination to understand how it’s going to be soon with leaves falling and soybeans turning brown.

He’s not ready to ask for a county wide burn ban yet. Waverly, Franklin, and New Berlin Island Grove have all initiated burn bans

McCarty says there is no relief from the drought in sight, and the addition of a little breeze would increase the fire risk greatly.

He shudders at what the next month will bring if the rain stays away.

He says just one shower is not going to lessen the fire threat much.

The last day of a measurable rain was August 21st. That’s now 24 straight days of no rain.