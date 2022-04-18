Firefighter Released From Hospital After Old Jacksonville Road Barn Fire on Friday

Screen Shot of a video captured by Fraase Excavating of New Berlin for the Springfield Fire Department's Facebook Page of the barn fire on Friday afternoon.

A Springfield firefighter is out of the hospital after a barn fire on Friday.

According to WMAY, the firefighter was treated for overexertion while battling the blaze in the 7100 block of Old Jacksonville Road on Friday afternoon.

The fire was especially difficult to contain due to live ammunition being stored in the barn exploded due to the heat of the blaze, limited water supplies had to have nearby fire districts tank water to the scene, a nearby propane tank and home were constantly being monitored in high winds, and a downed power line.

No other injuries were reported from the fire. There’s no word yet on a cause.