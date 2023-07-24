Firefighters Battle Back-to-Back Fires on Opposite Ends of the City Early Monday

Jacksonville and South Jacksonville firefighters battled two separate blazes early this morning.

Crews were called to a structure fire in a single-story house in the 1000 block of Hackett Avenue early Monday morning.

Jacksonville Fire Chief Doug Sills says as crews began mop-up operations there, a second call came in of a structure fire on the opposite end of the city.

“Crews were dispatched up to Hackett Avenue sometime around 1:30 this morning on a confirmed structure fire up there. While operating at that incident, another incident [call] came in a little after 3:00 am down here on the Star Lite Motel. So currently we’ve got two active scenes going at this hour.”

A house in the 1000 block of Hackett Avenue is a total loss after fire swept through early Monday morning.

Sills says it’s too early to assume a cause of either incident. He says both are being investigated. “We’ve got the State Fire Marshall [investigator] on Hackett Avenue right now, he’s looking at that location. We’re going to touch base with him and get him down here to take a look at this one also once things get cooled down.”

Firefighters battle a blaze in the old Star Lite Motel complex early Monday morning.

The fire in the Star Lite Motel, located at 1910 West Morton Avenue, was centered in the northeast corner of the complex and burned in both directions to the south and the west. The Hackett Avenue residence is a total loss. No injuries were reported in either fire as of press time.

The overnight fires made for three in a 24-hour span after a vacant house in the 500 block of North Church Street burned early Sunday morning in what is believed to be another arson in the northeast end of the city.

This is a developing story. We will bring you more information when it becomes available.