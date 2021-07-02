First “All In For The Win” Vaccine Drawing Set for July 8

Illinois’ First COVID Vaccination Lottery Drawing will be held next week.

Illinois officials will pick the first $1 million winner in its COVID-19 vaccine lottery on Thursday, July 8th. Three $150,000 college scholarship winners also will be drawn that day.

The Illinois Lottery will handle the drawings, which will continue throughout the summer. All Illinois residents who have been vaccinated are automatically entered to win. The prize money will be paid from federal grants Illinois has received to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $1 million drawing on Thursday next week will be among three $1 million jackpots and 40 $100,000 cash prizes. After July 8th, three winners of $100,000 cash prizes will be chosen every Monday between July 12th and August 16th from a statewide pool.

On August 12th, 22 winners from regional drawings will be picked. Two winners will be drawn from each of the 11 regions in Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois reopening plan.

Two $1 million cash prizes will be drawn August 26th from a statewide pool, also on that day 17 Illinois students ages 12 to 17, one from each Restore Illinois region and six additional students from a statewide pool, will receive $150,000 scholarships. The students can use the scholarships at public and private colleges, vocational and technical schools across the country, and some schools abroad. Scholarship awards must be used before a student turns 26, and can’t be used for K-12 educational expenses.

Just over 7 million people appear to be eligible for the drawing next week.