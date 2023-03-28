First Baby Born at JMH During National Ag Week Receives Bushel of Gifts From Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau

By Benjamin Cox on March 28, 2023 at 1:34pm

The Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau celebrated National Ag Week by honoring the first baby born during the week at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital.

National Ag Week ran from March 19th – 25th. JMH helped welcome Rory Evander Dale Howell to the world on Monday, March 20th.

Rory and his parents, Nicholas and Allison Howell of New Berlin, received a bushel basket containing clothing, farm books, toys and supplies, courtesy of the Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau.

Lindsay Ryan, Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau manager, says that with Ag being the country’s #1 industry that the local farm bureau should shower gifts on baby number one born during the special week.

Maleah Richard, a registered nurse in the Family Maternity Suites at JMH, presented the basket to the Howell family.