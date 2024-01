By Jeremy Coumbes on January 5, 2024 at 11:48am

It took a few days, but the first baby born in the new year at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital has arrived.

Joseph Raye Castleberry was born at JMH on Wednesday at 12:34 in the morning.

Joseph weighed 9 lbs, 12 oz, and was 22 inches long when he arrived. Parents Austin and Liberty Castleberry live in Jacksonville and have two older children.

Jacksonville Memorial Hospital Officials say Joseph and his family are already home from the hospital and doing fine.