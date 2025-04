By Gary Scott on April 10, 2025 at 10:53am

The first born child in 2025 in Morgan County has been honored by the Cass Morgan Farm Bureau.

Asher Benkowski was born about 8:45 AM on March 17th at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital.

The bureau gave the family an ag related gift basket. The basket included clothing, farm books, toys and supplies from the Cass Morgan Farm Bureau.

Asher’s parents are Tyler and Casandra Benkowski.

The Farm Bureau celebrated National Agriculture Week the week Asher was born.

