First Christian Church in South Jacksonville Sued After Alleged Assault at 2023 Lock-In Event

A South Jacksonville family and church are being sued for negligence after another family says their child was assaulted and battered at a lock-in less than two years ago.

A Jacksonville mother has sued First Christian Church of South Jacksonville and a South Jacksonville family seeking over $150,000 in damages after she alleges in a lawsuit that the church didn’t provide adequate supervision to nearly 100 children at a lock-in held at the church in October 2023. The identities of the two parties are not being reported in order to protect juvenile parties and their identities. The suit was filed on January 2nd.

According to South Jacksonville Police reports, police, fire, and EMS responded to the church in the 2100 block of South Main Street just after 4AM on October 28, 2023 for a juvenile that hit their head, according to 9-1-1 call reports. Upon arrival, EMS evaluated an 11-year old male at the scene and transported them to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital for treatment. South Jacksonville Police confirmed that a 12-year old male juvenile was later arrested for battery in connection to the case.

According to the lawsuit, the victim’s mother was not a regular member of the church. At the time of drop off for the lock-in event, the lawsuit says that 9 adult chaperones were present, but by the early morning hours of October 28th, that number had dwindled down to 2 adults staying in an area of the building where the majority of the other children, aged 10-15 remained. The children are said to have had full access to the remainder of the building.

Approximately 10-15 minutes prior to the police being called, the lawsuit alleges that the two juveniles, who were in a hallway away from the rest of the main group, got into a physical altercation, and the victim was strangled unconscious falling to the floor. The lawsuit alleges the victim had severe neurological problems and concussion symptoms that persisted for several days that included loss of school time and extracurricular activities as a result of the incident.

The three-count lawsuit alleges negligence against First Christian Church of South Jacksonville and assault and battery from the other juvenile, seeking $50,000 for each count in damages. A local judge has not been assigned to the case and a hearing on the case has not been set. Summons in the case were served to the defendants on January 13th.