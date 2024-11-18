First Edition of the Morgan Co. Marvels Awarded

The Jacksonville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau is delighted to announce the first two honorees of its Morgan County Marvels program, recognizing local excellence and innovation within Morgan County.

This inaugural announcement shines a spotlight on Julie Rowe, owner of 37 South Boutique, for her exceptional candle line, and Adam and Kristin Jamison, owners of Future Champions Sports Complex, celebrated for the completion of a new on-site eatery, adding to the complex’s offerings for visitors and locals alike.

Morgan County Marvels was created to showcase the remarkable achievements and products that are unique to our region. From homegrown products to landmark renovations, the program honors the individuals and businesses making a positive impact on our community.

Morgan County Marvels invites community members to continue nominating local products, businesses, and achievements that deserve recognition. The program operates on a rolling basis, with the next round of honorees to be announced in February. Selected Marvels receive visibility on the Jacksonville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau’s platforms, media exposure, and other forms of acknowledgment, all designed to celebrate and elevate the best of Morgan County.

To nominate a Morgan County Marvel, visit jacksonvilleil.org and click on the “About The CVB” tab, then select “Morgan County Marvels.”

For more information on Morgan County Marvels, contact Brittany Henry at 217-243-5678 or email visitors@jacksonvilleil.org.