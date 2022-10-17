First Ever Fall Tour Being Offered of Former Ayers Mansion

Tours of some historic Jacksonville homes will be held for the first time next month.

Villa DeWolf, located at 876 West State Street, will present its first ever fall tour, starting at Noon on Saturday, November 5th. The hope by owner Scotty DeWolf is to make the tours an annual event.

Guided tours of the beautifully-restored Italianate former Ayers Mansion will be given. Tour participants will be treated to a tour of all three floors of the beautiful, historic mansion, now operating as a boutique bed & breakfast. This will be the first time a public tour of the mansion will feature the recently finished three-room grand suite, featuring a Southern-style sleeping porch, where the original owners, Augustus “Gus” Ayers and his wife Annie lived.

Tickets are $10 at the door. For more information, contact the Jacksonville Convention & Visitors Bureau.