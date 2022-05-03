First Ever WIVC Baseball Tournament Set

By Gary Scott on May 3, 2022 at 11:54am

The stage is set for the Western Illinois Valley Conference first ever baseball tournament next week.

The seeds reflect the standings for the regular season. Brown County is seeded first, followed by Greenfield Northwestern, Routt, Triopia and Carrollton.

Action will open Monday night at 4:30 with Carrollton and Triopia squaring off.

Action carries into the next day when Routt meets Greenfield Northwestern, at the same time Brown County plays the winner of Triopia and Carrollton. Both games start at 4:30.

All the action will be at Future Champions field. WEAI will carry the lone game Monday. WLDS will be the home for one of the semi final games Tuesday followed by the title game.

Seedings remain up in the air for WIVC softball teams. The top five teams will play at the same times as the baseball teams on Monday and Tuesday.