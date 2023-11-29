First Firearm Deer Season Has Mixed Results in Local Area

By Benjamin Cox on November 29, 2023 at 9:32am

Illinois deer hunters took more deer during the first weekend of the firearm season this year compared to last year.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources reports that over 53,000 deer were harvested between November 17th-19th. Comparatively, hunters took just over 52,000 deer during the first firearm season last year.

County202120222023
Adams1,3111,4371,423
Brown572655591
Calhoun427465476
Cass386423448
Greene612634624
Macoupin1,0031,1201,077
Menard214215262
Morgan364442432
Pike9871,1291,189
Sangamon354327357
Schulyer833904875
Scott209190254
A table of preliminary Illinois firearm deer harvest totals by county for the first weekend of the 2023 season, and comparable totals for 2021 and 2022. [IDNR]

Despite a slight drop, Adams was the top place to harvest a deer in the state with over 1,400 taken over the three day season.

Illinois’ seven-day firearm deer season will conclude Nov. 30-Dec. 3rd.