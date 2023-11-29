First Firearm Deer Season Has Mixed Results in Local Area

Illinois deer hunters took more deer during the first weekend of the firearm season this year compared to last year.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources reports that over 53,000 deer were harvested between November 17th-19th. Comparatively, hunters took just over 52,000 deer during the first firearm season last year.

County 2021 2022 2023 Adams 1,311 1,437 1,423 Brown 572 655 591 Calhoun 427 465 476 Cass 386 423 448 Greene 612 634 624 Macoupin 1,003 1,120 1,077 Menard 214 215 262 Morgan 364 442 432 Pike 987 1,129 1,189 Sangamon 354 327 357 Schulyer 833 904 875 Scott 209 190 254 A table of preliminary Illinois firearm deer harvest totals by county for the first weekend of the 2023 season, and comparable totals for 2021 and 2022. [IDNR]

Despite a slight drop, Adams was the top place to harvest a deer in the state with over 1,400 taken over the three day season.

Illinois’ seven-day firearm deer season will conclude Nov. 30-Dec. 3rd.