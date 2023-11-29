First Firearm Deer Season Has Mixed Results in Local Area

Illinois deer hunters took more deer during the first weekend of the firearm season this year compared to last year.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources reports that over 53,000 deer were harvested between November 17th-19th. Comparatively, hunters took just over 52,000 deer during the first firearm season last year.
|County
|2021
|2022
|2023
|Adams
|1,311
|1,437
|1,423
|Brown
|572
|655
|591
|Calhoun
|427
|465
|476
|Cass
|386
|423
|448
|Greene
|612
|634
|624
|Macoupin
|1,003
|1,120
|1,077
|Menard
|214
|215
|262
|Morgan
|364
|442
|432
|Pike
|987
|1,129
|1,189
|Sangamon
|354
|327
|357
|Schulyer
|833
|904
|875
|Scott
|209
|190
|254
Despite a slight drop, Adams was the top place to harvest a deer in the state with over 1,400 taken over the three day season.
Illinois’ seven-day firearm deer season will conclude Nov. 30-Dec. 3rd.