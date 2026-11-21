The Salvation Army has released details of the first survey of the homeless in Jacksonville.

The survey covers a four month period starting July 20th.

Salvation Army Captain Justian Corliss says the ages of the homeless range from 22 to 73, with the median age of 73.

Why release the survey results now? Corliss says he wants to show the success of the survey and some of the results. He says the cold weather is coming and this draws attention to the plight of the homeless.

Thirty eight percent of the homeless in the survey come from Jacksonville.

The survey shows that 25-percent plan to stay in Jacksonville, 53-percent are unsure and 22-percent do not.

The biggest barrier for the homeless was affordable rent. And, sixty six percent says they would be willing with work with an agency.

He says 69 percent listed housing is what they need most, and 47-percent want jobs. Sixty six percent want to work with the an agency, and 44-percent are interested in permanent housing here.

Captain Corliss says the next step is to open up a new center for the homeless.

Corliss plans to continue the surveys through the winter months, in a year long attempt to talk to the homeless.