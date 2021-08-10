First In-Network Agreement Between BCBS and Springfield Clinic To End Aug. 19

Service agreements between one of Illinois’ largest insurance companies and one of West Central Illinois’ largest healthcare providers is ending next week after the two sides cannot come to an agreement.

Blue Cross-Blue Shield of Illinois and Springfield Clinic still have not reached an agreement to allow the clinic to remain as an in-network provider for its patients. The patients will have to decide whether they wish to pay out-of-network costs or switch care providers later this year.

Springfield Clinic’s ambulatory surgery center’s in-network agreement will be the first to end on August 19th, for all of Blue Cross-Blue Shield’s commercial networks including PPO, Blue Choice, and HMO.

The remaining services will continue to have coverage until November 17th.

Blue Cross-Blue Shield has accused Springfield Clinic of sending them an improper 30-day termination notice for its Blue Choice network, which coincided with a Springfield employer’s open enrollment period.

Both entities recommend that those who are currently undergoing treatment to explore options for continuity of care which will temporarily allow them to continue receive coverage through Springfield Clinic.

Blue Cross Blue Shield has over 100,000 patients in its network in Central Illinois. Springfield Clinic has two affiliate clinics in Jacksonville including Urgent Care on West Morton Avenue.