First Installment of Morgan Co. Property Taxes Due Monday

Morgan County’s first installment of property taxes are due on Monday, July 10.

Tax bills were mailed out on June 9th.

Morgan County Treasurer Crystal Myers says there are several ways to pay before the deadline: “So you can do it at your local bank anywhere in the county, except for U.S. Bank. We have a drop box on the north side of the court house near the entrance where you can drop it in there. You can put it in the postal mail or pay it online. Then, of course, you can come in and see us at the courthouse during business hours if you want.”

Late payment penalties begin accruing on Tuesday, July 11th, starting at 1.5% and going up each month.

The second installment of Morgan County property taxes are due on September 15th. Mobile home property taxes are due August 10th.

For more information, visit morgancounty-il.com.