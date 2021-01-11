First Jax Council Meeting of the Year

Jacksonville mayor Andy Ezard will ask the council to waive fees for certain liquor license holders tonight.

Ezard indicated on What’s On Your Mind last month that he would ask aldermen to waive fees for restaurants and others hit hard by the COVID required shutdown.

The item appears under the mayor’s report for tonight’s council meeting.

City attorney Dan Beard plans to discuss the liquor ordinance under his report. The council will be asked to reduce the number of liquor license by three overall. This comes with the closing of the JP Convenience Store, Ponderosa and Lira’s Italita Restaurant.

The council will talk about a change order for a new roof and repairs to the Massey View Booster pump building, the fire sub station and the old electrical building.

A number of appointments to committees are also on the agenda

This is the first meeting of 2021. The workshop meeting begins at 6, and the regular meeting no later than 7 at city hall.