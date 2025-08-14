First Look at the School budget

The FY26 budget is a growing concern for the district 117 board of education as it kicks start the school year.

Superintendent Steve Ptacek says the district will keep a close eye on the corporate personal property replacement tax, or CPPRT. He says the first payments this year were not so good but there was some encouraging news.

He’s hoping the early indications that payments will increase toward the end of the fiscal year are accurate.

Ptacek says they have built up a sizable fund balance so there won’t be any talks about cuts even with district 117 and other school districts across the state hitting rough times.

He says safeguards have been built into the spending plan, based on surplus cash on hand. That will held District 117 weather the storm for at least one more year.

Ptacek says schools have become more energy efficient which will help some with the rising cost of utilities.

He says that doesn’t eliminate the increase, but it softens the impact of higher rates, thanks to geo thermal systems.

Ptacek says every year the board over budgets their expenditures while under budgeting their revenue. He hopes this will result in a surplus of funds by the end of the year.