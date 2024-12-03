First National Bank of Arenzville Seeking Blue Diamond Service Award Nominations

The First National Bank of Arenzville, Jacksonville, and South Jacksonville is seeking nominations for their upcoming Blue Diamond Community Service Award.

This award is designed to recognize an individual in our area who has exemplified the high ideals of “Blue Diamond Service.” The ideal candidate is dedicated to serving others and improving our area communities. They may serve as an individual or through a charitable organization or church. Their service may entail a single large effort impacting many people, or repeated smaller acts that improve lives and make our communities better.

To nominate someone for this honor, download the nomination form from the First National Bank of Arenzville website in the About Section. Include the individual’s name and, in 200 words or less, a description of their “Blue Diamond Community Service.” A completed form can be returned to any First National Bank branch, or email it to Kai Schnitker at kschnitker@fnbarenzville.com.

Nomination forms are due by December 31st. The award will be given in the first quarter of 2025.