By Gary Scott on February 3, 2021 at 6:50am

Pittsfield opened the season with a win on the road last night.

The Pittsfield boys dropped North Greene 63-37. Dakota Turpin has more.

Greenfield opened the season with a win at home over Southwestern 34-26. SHG stopped Taylorville 56-36.

Tonight, we broadcast from Triopia, where Camp Point meets the Trojans. We will broadcast the game on WEAI at 107.1 FM, starting about 7:15.

Around the area, Porta/AC plays at Beardstown.

Countdown to Opening Day will be heard tomorrow night at 6 on WEAI.