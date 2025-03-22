First of Three Men from Nebo Indicted For Child Sex Exploitation in 2021 Receives Prison Sentence

The first of three men indicted by a federal jury in May 2021 for sexual exploitation of a child in Pike County has been sentenced to federal prison on drug distribution charges.

59-year old Michael J. Wallace of Nebo was sentenced by Federal Magistrate Judge Colleen Lawless on Thursday in Springfield to a term of 7 years in federal prison along with 3 years of mandatory supervised release and a $100 special assessment fee.

Wallace pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting distribution of a controlled substance in Pike County on November 18, 2024 in federal court. The charge was a part of a superseding indictment filed by federal prosecutors on November 6, 2024. According to the updated charges, Wallace distributed methamphetamine in Pike County in April 2021.

Wallace was originally arrested by the Pike County Sheriff’s Department on May 14, 2021 after deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Park Street in Nebo for a domestic disturbance. The domestic disturbance led to the issuance of a court-authorized search warrant at the aforesaid residence and Wallace along with 41-year old Bobby J. Warner were arrested on a variety of charges ranging from domestic battery, criminal damage to property, possession of methamphetamine, and obstructing justice.

A day prior to Wallace and Warner’s arrest, 37-year old Anthony M. Westemeyer was arrested along with a juvenile at a home in the 600 block of Bridge Street in Nebo after a court-authorized search warrant was executed for unlawful possession of methamphetamine charges. The juvenile was placed in the custody of the Adams County Youth Home.

A follow up investigation followed into both incidents and all three men were arrested by federal authorities on charges of sexual exploitation of a child. All three were accused of causing a minor victim to engage in sexually explicit conduct, which was recorded and stored on a computer. Wallace was arrested in Nebo on September 10, 2021 and Warner was arrested in Pittsfield on September 13, 2021

Agencies participating in the investigation include U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations; the Illinois Attorney General’s Office; the Pike County Sheriff’s Office; and the Pike County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The sexual exploitation charges against Wallace were dropped per a change in plea on November 18, 2024 after the superseding indictment was filed. Wallace pleaded guilty to the drug distribution charges in exchange for the dropped sexual exploitation charges and was ultimately sentenced on Thursday. Wallace and Warner’s Pike County Circuit Court charges were dropped in deference to the federal case on February 25th.

Warner is next due in court for a plea and sentencing hearing on April 2nd. Westemeyer is next due in court for a plea and sentencing hearing on April 9th. Westemeyer still has pending Pike County Circuit Court charges for his arrests on possession of methamphetamine, predatory criminal sexual assault, traffic charges, domestic battery, and violation of an order of protection that remain pending a resolution.

