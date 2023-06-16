First of Trio Arrested For November Pittsfield Farm & Home Theft Sentenced

The first of a trio of men arrested for allegedly stealing from a Pittsfield store this past November has been sentenced to prison time.

28-year old Zachery M. Larsen of Loraine pleaded guilty to retail theft of displayed merchandise less than $300 on Tuesday in Pike County Circuit Court.

Pittsfield Police were called to the Pittsfield Farm & Home Supply store on November 25, 2022 following a report of suspicion of theft as one of the men was wearing a mask over his entire head. According to Pittsfield Police, the men fled the store, but were quickly apprehended. One was hiding in the restroom of a nearby business and the others were arrested just a few blocks away from the store, located in the 1300 block of West Washington Street. Officers used a Taser to subdue Larsen who attempted to run from police. He was later treated by Pike County EMS following his arrest for injuries he sustained in the incident.

Police reported that more than $3,000 in tools and clothing were taken from the store. Most of the items in the incident were recovered and returned to the retailer.

Larsen was also cited for possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting a peace officer in the incident. All of those charges were dropped per the plea agreement.

Larsen’s co-defendants, 39-year old Eric R. Glas of Ursa and 29-year old Casey Lierly of Quincy are due back in Pike County Court this coming Tuesday. Lierly is due for an arraignment on his charges. Glas pleaded guilty to four out of 6 counts in his case back on March 7th and is due to be sentenced.

On Tuesday, Larsen was sentenced to 7 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and ordered to pay an undisclosed fine. Larsen had an outstanding petition to revoke probation in Adams County for a previous retail theft charge and will serve a concurrent 3-year sentence with the Pike County case.

He was given credit for 94 days served in the Pike County Jail.