First Person Sentenced From Jacksonville School Bus Altercation in December

A man involved in a physical altercation on a Jacksonville School District 117 bus in December has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.

39-year old Daniel T. Ochs of the 1100 block of North Diamond Street pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct Wednesday afternoon in Morgan County Court. Charges of aggravated battery to a victim over 60 years of age, aggravated battery of a government employee, and criminal trespass to vehicles were all dropped per the plea agreement.

Ochs was arrested on the morning of December 14th in the 1100 block of King Street after a caller reported a large physical disturbance at a bus stop. According to a police report, Ochs entered a District 117 school bus without permission and refused to get off the bus when told to do so. He then got into a physical altercation with the bus driver.

Also arrested in the incident were 33-year old Heather N. Ochs and 32-year old Shawna M. Werries. Police also said the two women entered the school bus without permission and yelled threats at a District 117 bus monitor during Daniel Ochs physical altercation with the bus driver. Both women are next due in Morgan County Circuit Court on June 7th.

Daniel Ochs was sentenced Wednesday to 30 days in the Morgan County Jail with credit for 3 days served. Ochs is set to begin the sentence on June 9th. Ochs was also placed on 1 year of probation, ordered to pay a $200 fine plus fees and court costs. The court also banned Ochs from having contact with all District 117 property and staff.