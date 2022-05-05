First Suspect in January Armed Robbery Case Pleads Guilty to Lesser Charge

The first of a quartet of suspects allegedly involved in an armed robbery in Jacksonville from January has pleaded guilty to charges in Morgan County Court on Tuesday afternoon.

41 year old Edith M. Schubert of the 700 block of West Douglas Avenue pleaded guilty to theft over $500, a Class 3 felony. Schubert was one of four suspects wanted by Jacksonville Police in relation to an armed robbery that occurred in a vehicle in the Rolling Acres subdivision on East Morton Avenue on the evening of January 13th.

Schubert and 38 year old Jonathan P. Parrish were arrested by police detectives on January 24th and initially charged with aggravated robbery, a Class 1 felony, for their alleged role in the incident.

Schubert was sentenced to 2 years of probation, a $500 fine, plus court costs. She was credited for 86 days served in the Morgan County Jail. She was also ordered to pay $7,500 in restitution to the victim.