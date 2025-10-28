First Three Sin Tax Grants

The Jacksonville city council will be asked at the next meeting to approve three grants from the city’s tax money on video gambling and marijuana sales for three entities in Jacksonville.

The finance committee met last night in a meeting attended by all aldermen but one and Mayor Andy Ezard to talk about it. This is the first set of grants from the money collected as sin taxes.

Finance committee chairman Don Cook says it’s taken a bit to get the application process finalized by treasurer Beth Hopkins.

$10-thousand will be given to the Jacksonville Food Center, the Festival of Lights at the Morgan County fairgrounds, and the Governor Duncan Association. All three are 501C3 agencies.

There were four applications that didn’t make it in before the September 1st deadline. Cook says those could be considered next year.

The other applications came in after the deadline from Midwest Youth Services, New Directions Warming Center, Jacksonville Youth Engagement, and Jacksonville Area Baseball Association.