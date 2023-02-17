First Winner Drawn in Jacksonville Chamber’s Eat, Drink, Win

The first winner in the Eat, Drink, Win drawing sponsored by the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce was pulled a little before Noon today.

Executive Director of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce Lisa Musch says the promotional drawing has drawn a huge amount of support so far: “So far, we have 278 entries – 79% of those entries have been at our chamber member’s bars and restaurants, so you guys got double entries. Everyone has spent over $9,300 here in the first couple of weeks of our competition. All that money stays local. You are supporting our bars and restaurants. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. That’s what this is all about. It’s just to get out there, spend some money locally, and keep supporting our local bars and restaurants.”

The winner of today’s drawing was Keri Fox.

The next drawing for a $100 Chamber Check for 3 winners will be held on the Chamber’s Facebook Page at Noon on March 1st.