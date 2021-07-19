Five Additional COVID Deaths Confirmed in Morgan County Long Term Care Facility

Additional resident deaths related to an outbreak of COVID-19 in a Jacksonville long-term care facility were have been confirmed.

Morgan County Health officials announced today the health department has received confirmation of five deaths at a local long-term care facility.

A female in her 80’s and a female in her 70’s passed away on Tuesday of last week. A male in his 60’s and a female in her 90’s passed on Wednesday, and a female in her 90’s passed on Thursday.

The joint update did not specify the long-term care facility. The five additional deaths bring the total of deaths in Morgan County attributed to the virus to 114.

43 new cases of COVD were also confirmed in Morgan County over the last week, with five people currently hospitalized with the virus.

There are currently 47 active cases in Morgan County.