Five Area Golfers Honored By SJ-R As Top In the Area

The State Journal Register has named 5 area golfers as a part of their Top 12 Golf Honorees.

At the end of the next academic year on July 8th, the SJ-R will honor the top student athletes from the local high schools at the Capital Region High School Sports Awards. In preparation for the event, the SJ-R is announcing the top athletes in each discipline at different times throughout the year.

On December 19th, the SJ-R announced its top 12 male golfers with 6 coming from small schools and 6 coming from larger schools. Two of these top 12 high school golfers included Aydin Folker and Brady Kaufmann of Jacksonville.

Folker is in his senior year and has previously been named a SJ-R Boys Golfer of the Year. He is also a Central State Eight Conference champion and received third place in the Class 2A Roxana Regional.

Kaufmann, a junior, won medalist honors at the Class 2A Roxana Regional and seventh in the Centralia Sectional.

Both boys are members of the Jacksonville Crimsons who won the Class 2A Roxana Regional title.

In the small schools section, Junior Kyle Abraham of Pleasant Plains, North Mac Senior Ryley Marko, and New Berlin-South County Senior Dain Richie were also honored.

The SJ-R will announce the top female golfers in the area next week.